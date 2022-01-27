The second the final whistle blew on Saturday January 22nd, the speculation on what is going to happen to Aaron Rodgers began.

But the questions being asked are not only about Aaron Rodgers, but his perennial pro bowl wide receiver Davante Adams who enters free agency. Other free agents on the roster including De’Vondre Campbell, defensive standout Rasul Douglass, or kicker Corey Bojorquez?

Also, how much should we look into Nathaniel Hackett taking the Denver Broncos head coaching position? Will that influence Rodgers?

The soup is going to taste a little bit different this year, but how different? Also more pressing questions such as: how would you compare Rodgers play in the regular season versus the post season as a fast-food chain burger?

Pretty hard hitting stuff, we know.

Catch the full episode of Rodgers Watch: 2022 with Greg Matzek, Gabe Neitzel, and Bryan Dee, commercial-free, right here presented by Annex Wealth Management