Aaron Rodgers sounded like a guy saying goodbye on Saturday night.

If this is goodbye, what a tough way to go out.

In previous playoff shortcomings, there was always someone or something else to blame.

In 2014, it was Brandon Bostick. In 2019, the defense. In 2020, LaFleur.

Not this time.

This one’s on Rodgers.

Sure, it’s easy to point to the special teams, who had a field goal blocked, a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown, and had only 10 men on the field for the game-winning field goal.

That was the cherry on top.

But that’s what we expected, isn’t it?

That unit had been horrific all year, so in some twisted way, it’s easier to swallow.

The MVP managing to score just 3 points in the final 54 minutes of the game, though?

Inexcusable.

As Rodgers pointed to the snowy sky and walked into the tunnel at Lambeau, I found myself wondering this…

Is this crushing loss enough motivation for Rodgers and the Packers to find a way to give it one more run?

If not, Rodgers’ final act in Green Bay will be remembered as the worst loss of his career.

