GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers watches during the 4th quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
The San Francisco 49ers are heading to the NFC Championship game after beating the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.
Check out pictures of the game below courtesy of Getty Images.
For more than 90 years, WTMJ-AM has been "Wisconsin's Radio Station".
Follow Us
Home
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Shows
Podcasts
Features
Careers
Contests
© 2022 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.
© 2022 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.