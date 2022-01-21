It’s time to prove what you’ve learned.

On Thursday afternoon, I did a radio interview to talk Packers on a show in Mobile, Alabama of all places.

Last year’s NFC Championship Game came up.

We had a discussion about what Matt LaFleur has learned between then and now.

I guess we’re going to find out on Saturday night.

LaFleur’s last taste of the NFL playoffs was kicking a field goal on 4th & Goal from the 8 down 8 with 2 minutes to play.

He defended that decision as late as last week on a podcast appearance with Barstool Sports.

He can defend it all he wants, but it was wrong, and it cost the Packers their season.

Whether it’s Saturday night or sometime in the next few weeks, LaFleur is undoubtedly going to be faced with a similar decision.

He needs to show that he’s learned from that moment.

I think that decision is coming on Saturday night.

I think this is going to be a close football game.

And I think it may come down to LaFleur putting the ball in his best player’s hands instead of doing what he did almost a year ago to the day.

