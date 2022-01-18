When Joe Barry was hired as the Packers’ defense coordinator, expectations could not have been lower.

Those expectations were based upon the fact that he wasn’t the Packers’ first choice (they wanted Wisconsin’s Jim Leonhard), and on previous history (Barry coached league-worst defenses in Detroit and Washington).

Through the first half of the season, though, the Packers’ defense shined, and Barry was rightfully lauded.

Since then, though, the defense has returned to planet Earth, finishing 13th in points allowed, exactly where they did under Mike Pettine in 2020.

Barry’s defense has been opportunistic, but not necessarily good.

Most concerning, the run defense is still getting gashed for 4.7 yards per carry, good enough for 30th in the NFL.

To get to the Super Bowl, the Packers will have to go through the 49ers, who run great, and the Buccaneers or Rams, who both run great and have dynamic passing games.

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur can only do so much.

As is almost always the case, the Packers’ postseason hopes fall squarely on the shoulders of Joe Barry and the defense once again.

It’s put up or shut up time in Green Bay.

