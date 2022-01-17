It was never going to easy for the Packers to get to the Super Bowl.

Their path got a little bit harder on Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers earned themselves a trip to Lambeau with a win over the Cowboys in Dallas.

There’s an argument to be made that San Fran is the hottest team in football, winning 8 of their last 10 games.

There’s no tiptoeing around it: this is a tough matchup for the Packers.

They’re tremendous a running the football, a problem the Packers’ defense has yet to fully solve.

Deebo Samuel is a jack-of-all-trades that can do anything…running it out of the backfield or catching at his more natural receiver position.

Tight end George Kittle is a mismatch nightmare for everybody in the NFL.

These two teams played all the way back in Week 3, the Packers winning on a last-second field goal from Mason Crosby.

That’s what we remember.

What we erase from our memory is that the Packers squandered a 17-point lead and a 10-point 4th quarter lead, surrendering what looked like the game-winning touchdown with 37 seconds to play.

Crosby’s game-winner was a fingernail away from being blocked.

In short, San Francisco has the horses to hang with top-seeded Green Bay.

We’re all in for a blood pressure check on Saturday night.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.