The Green Bay Packers begin the post-season Saturday night against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs at Lambeau Field.

The matchup of NFC powers will also be a rematch of a week-3 contest in which the Packers earned a 30-28 win on a 51-yard field goal by Mason Crosby as time expired.

To say the 49ers are a different team than the one the Packers saw in September would be an understatement.

“The 49ers look to me like the Packers of 2010. They’re on the same trajectory.” Voice of the Packers Wayne Larrivee tells Wisconsin’s Afternoon News.

“They had to win their last couple of games just to get into the event. They’re a low seed. They had to go on the road and play a favored Dallas team. They just looked really determined and in control of that game…they’re a much different team than the one we saw four months ago in Santa Clara.”

The most significant difference is the 49ers rushing attack. In week-3, rookie Trey Sermon led the Niners with 31 yards on the ground. In Sunday’s win over the Cowboys, rookie Elijah Mitchell rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, a Swiss Army Knife of a player, added 72 yards and a score on 10 carries.

The 49ers finished the regular season ranked 7th in total offense and 3rd in total defense.

“They control things with their front-seven and they don’t have to blitz,” Larrivee continues. “The best way to combat Aaron Rodgers – the defenses where he struggled the most with – are those that don’t have to blitz. They can cover with seven and rush four and get to the quarterback and affect the quarterback. That’s San Francisco to a “T”.

The success of the 49ers defense Saturday night against the Packers potent offense could be predicated on the health of a pair of All-Pros. Defensive end Joey Bosa (concussion) and linebacker Fred Warner (ankle) both started Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, but were unable to finish.

Meanwhile, the Packers are rested and getting healthier. Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick is off the COVID-19 list. Fellow offensive lineman Billy Turner is expected to practice this week. The same can be said for linebacker Za’Darius Smith, wide receiver Randall Cobb, and cornerback Jaire Alexander.

“I just hope all those guys are not going to have too much rust to shake off because there’s no time to shake off rust now. It’s the playoffs and it’s for real,” Larrivee says. “Guys like Jaire Alexander and Za’Darius Smith – if he comes back – I’m thinking they might be more role players the first week of the playoffs and a larger role the second. It will be interesting to see how the coaches handle that.”

Alexander (shoulder) hasn’t played since a week-four week over the Steelers. Smith’s (back) only regular season action occurred in a week-one loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Saturday’s game will mark the ninth post-season meeting between the two teams, with each team earning four victories.

