Three years ago, if you’d had a cup of coffee with Sean McVay, you were qualified to get an NFL head coaching job.

Now, the qualifications have changed.

If you know Aaron Rodgers, you’re in the mix.

You’re already seeing it this week.

A pair of Packers’ assistant coaches have received interest from other NFL teams, the Bears included, in interviewing for their head coaching jobs.

Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is one of the hottest names, if not the hottest name on the market.

Quarterbacks Coach Luke Getsy is getting some looks as well.

Part of it is certainly that teams think they might be able to entice Rodgers away.

A bigger part of it is merit.

The innate, visceral reaction as a Packers fan is to say, “Hey, stop taking our guys!”

The reality of the situation is that you’d rather have it this way than the other way around.

As much as you want your assistant coaches to stay, great leadership is understanding when it’s time for them to take on bigger, better opportunities.

Matt LaFleur gets that.

His assistants getting interview requests means that they’re doing a good job, that he’s got quality people on his staff.

It’s the mark of every great head coach.

The Belichick Coaching Tree.

The Holmgren Coaching Tree.

The McVay Coaching Tree.

Now, the LaFleur Coaching Tree is starting to bud.

