Let’s end the week the same way we started it.

Matt LaFleur needs to sit his stars on Sunday.

Coming off of Sunday’s win over Minnesota, LaFleur seemed gung-ho about his starters playing in Detroit.

That enthusiasm seems to have waned as the week as progressed.

It’s great that players like Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have practiced all week, because it keeps them sharp and engaged.

It’s important for players like David Bakhtiari and Jaire Alexander to get some run in real game action this weekend, both coming off extended absences due to injury.

You don’t want to throw those guys into the fire in a playoff game.

All of that being said, it’s not worth Rodgers getting accidentally stepped on, even if he plays just one series.

You’re going to have to deal with rust either way.

When you get the first-round bye, it’s part of the deal.

If you didn’t want to deal with this problem, you shouldn’t have won so much!

All kidding aside, LaFleur simply can’t take that risk with Aaron Rodgers.

Start Jordan Love.

Better safe than sorry.

