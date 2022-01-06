It’s always something in Green Bay this season.

On Tuesday, Chicago sports writer Hub Arkush said that Aaron Rodgers was “the biggest jerk in the league,” “a bad guy,” and that he wouldn’t be voting for him for MVP.

Rodgers responded on Wednesday by calling Arkush “an absolute bum.”

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is standing up for his quarterback ahead of MVP voting.

“Yeah, I think it’s a no-brainer,” LaFleur told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “I don’t think there’s anybody playing at a higher level that’s doing more for their football team than he is. I think it’s evident each and every time we step out on the field, not just the leadership he brings, but his play on the field. He’s the top rated passer in the National Football League, and he’s got my vote. Even though I don’t have a vote, he’s got my vote.”

The Packers wrap up regular season play in Detroit on Sunday against the Lions.

Coverage on 620 WTMJ starts at 9 a.m. with Opening Drive.