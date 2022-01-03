Is rest truly better than rust?

We’re about to find out.

The Packers clinched the #1 overall seed and a first-round bye in the NFC Playoffs with their win over the Vikings on Sunday night.

Matt LaFleur and his staff now have a decision to make.

Do they rest their starters in a meaningless Week 18 game in Detroit?

The answer should be an unequivocal yes, especially for Aaron Rodgers.

The quarterback would have, at minimum, 20 days off of his painful, injured toe. Maybe three full weeks.

It’s hard to imagine him playing better than his is right now, but health can only help.

Rest, however, isn’t always the right answer.

Look no further than the Packers’ loss to the Giants in the divisional round in 2011 after resting their starters in Week 17…

Or the Packers coming out flat in Week 1 of this season after not playing their stars in the preseason.

Only time will tell if rest will prevail over rust.

We’ll find out together in three weeks at Lambeau.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.