Five Green Bay Packers players have been medically cleared to play just hours before the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Punter Corey Bojorquez, tight ends Marcedes Lewis and Tyler Davis, linebacker Oren Burks and guard Ben Braden are all ready to go for the Sunday Night Football match-up at Lambeau Field.

The Vikings will still be without quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. Sunday, January 2nd.

Our coverage on WTMJ will start with Opening Drive at 4:00 p.m.