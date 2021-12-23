Why are we still doing this?

For the 19th time in 20 years, multiple Green Bay Packers have been selected to the Pro Bowl.

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Kenny Clark will represent the Green and Gold in Vegas on February 6th, unless of course, they’re preparing for the Super Bowl the following week.

It’s a nice honor, sure, but the Pro Bowl has become a mockery.

Even if the Packers aren’t in the Super Bowl, there’s no chance that Rodgers attends.

Nor will his backup.

Or his backup’s backup.

Nobody wants to play and risk injury in a meaningless football game at the end of a long season.

The game is a garbage product, a shell of the game of football.

The worst part is that there’s no way to fix it without a seismic change.

The NBA and NHL have done a terrific job in making their all-star weekends a spectacle of sport, music, and pop culture.

But those events happen mid-season.

Unless the NFL is prepared to take a universal bye week in the middle of the season to hold an all-star game, they should just axe this thing altogether.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.