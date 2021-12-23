It’s a magical feeling.

Waking up on Christmas morning, rushing down the stairs, hoping to find that perfect gift under the tree.

All Packers head coach Matt LaFleur wants for Christmas is a win over the Cleveland Browns.

“I love this time of the season, this time of the year,” LaFleur told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “It’s such a special holiday. One that you get to be with a lot of your family and take in and appreciate everything that we have. We have the opportunity to play on national television, the only game on TV on Christmas Day. Ultimately, I can speak for myself here, the only Christmas present I want is a win.”

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 3:30.

Our coverage on WTMJ starts at Noon with Opening Drive.

