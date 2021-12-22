You can already hear the debate happening…

It’s a snowy Sunday night in December, the old-fashioneds are flowin’, a neon Miller Lite sign is still buzzin’ in the window despite the fact that it’s December of 2041.

20 years from now, who will be regarded as the greatest Packers’ quarterback of all-time: Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre?

With the utmost respect showed to Bart Starr, this will always be a debate between 4 and 12.

The old heads will argue for Brett’s passion, charisma, and moxie.

The millennials and Gen Z’ers will play video clips on the iPhone 33’s of Aaron shredding defenses with surgical precision.

Right now, there’s no correct answer.

You can feel however you want to feel.

Personally, I think it’s Rodgers.

Tom Brady is the GOAT, but throw for throw, in the history of the game, there’s never been anyone better than #12.

Aaron’s going to get a leg up on Brett this weekend, when he breaks Favre’s all-time Packers’ touchdown record.

Ultimately, though, this thing is going to come down to rings.

If Aaron can get that elusive 2nd Super Bowl championship, the debate is over.

The Favre supporters will always lose that argument in that bar in 2041.

