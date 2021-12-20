There are no excuses anymore.

The Packers got as much help as they could’ve hoped for on Sunday in securing the #1 seed in the NFC.

The Lions upset the Cardinals 30 to 12 in Detroit.

And the Buccaneers fall victim to a shocking result as well.

The Saints upset the Bucs 9 to nothing on Sunday Night Football.

Green Bay now finds itself a full game ahead of Dallas, Tampa, and Arizona atop the NFC.

It won’t be all smooth sledding down the stretch.

Two of the Packers’ final three opponents, Cleveland and Minnesota, are fighting for their playoff lives.

They’re going to come into Lambeau motivated.

The Packers need to bring their A-game.

But after weeks and weeks of worry, they finally have some breathing room.

Once they have that top seed secured, they’re two home wins away from Super Bowl 56.

