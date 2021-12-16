The Packers enter Week 15 of the NFL season as the #1 seed in the NFC Playoff Picture.

Head coach Matt LaFleur certainly values that position, but understands the job is far from done.

He and his team aren’t talking much about securing that top spot.

“Not too much,” LaFleur told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “I think there’s a lot of ball left. We’ve got four games left. We know we have to approach it one game at a time, one day at a time, making sure that we are at our best every Sunday. We’ve got a playoff caliber team staring us right in the face, a team that is in the thick of it within their own division, within their own conference. We’re going into their house. They pride themselves on winning at home. I think they’re 5 and 1 at home right now. Like I said, it’s going to be a physical, four quarter football game. It should be very exciting to watch.”

LaFleur also spoke about Aaron Rodgers’ toe injury and the challenge his defense faces in slowing down Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson.

