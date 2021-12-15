Aaron Rodgers is leaving the door open.

We just don’t know which way he’s going to walk through.

Pat McAfee asked Rodgers about his plans for 2022 on SiriusXM Radio on Tuesday.

Here’s how that exchange went…

“So, you love being a Green Bay Packer right now, yeah?” – McAfee

“I love playing ball, man.” – Rodgers

It reads even worse than it sounded.

Look, we read between the lines of what Aaron meant there all day long, and we will.

Here are the facts of the matter:

He’s not committing to staying. He’s not committing to leaving.

The Packers aren’t committing to keeping him. They’re not committing to trading him, either.

All Aaron has wanted all along is a commitment from the Packers that he’ll be their quarterback past 2022.

He still hasn’t received that verbally or contractually, as far as we know.

Until he does, we have to keep the door open, too, that he could be good as gone.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.