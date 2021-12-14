With all due respect to Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, there’s a new threat for the Packers in the NFC.

In some respects, they’re not a new threat at all.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are right there once again.

The Packers wake up on Tuesday sitting atop the NFC.

They own a head-to-head tiebreaker over Arizona and a conference record tiebreaker over Tampa.

The problem is that Tampa’s schedule down the stretch is incredibly soft.

Brady and the Bucs host the banged up 6 and 7 Saints, play the 5 and 8 Panthers twice, and visit the hapless Jets.

It’d be shocking if they didn’t go 4 and 0.

That gives that Packers no wiggle room for losses if they want to hold onto the #1 overall seed and homefield advantage.

This upcoming trip through the Ravens and Browns is not going to be easy as both teams are fighting for their playoff lives.

Arizona seems to have been a beautiful distraction from the reality that we should’ve known was coming all along.

It’s the same story, different decade.

Tom Brady was always going to be there in the end.

If the Packers don’t win out, the road to the Super Bowl will go through Tampa, not Green Bay.

