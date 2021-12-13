Let’s start with the good news.

The Packers’ special teams unit didn’t cost them Sunday night’s game against the Bears.

But, it came damn close.

What’s been a weakness for the Green and Gold all season long may have had its ugliest moment yet.

Fumbles, kicks out of bounds, bad coverages, and the crown jewel – a 97-yard punt return for a touchdown – the first in the NFL this season.

What do you change in Week 15 to make it better?

Firing coordinator Mo Drayton isn’t going to help much at this point.

The only really noticeable, changeable flaw is personell.

Other NFL teams play offensive and defensive starters on special teams because they’re better athletes.

The Packers refuse to do so.

If you get to the NFL, you’re a great football player, but some are better than others.

The Packers are throwing the bottom half of their roster on special teams, and it’s showing.

It’s risky to throw some starters and better athletes out there due to injury, but you know what else is risky?

Letting your special teams cost you a trip to the Super Bowl.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.