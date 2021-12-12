The Packers host the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field this evening. You can follow along with all the action this afternoon with our Packers Second Screen. Refresh this page for instant updates and analysis throughout today including the game; Packers Gameday on now, including Wayne & Larry’s call of the game on WTMJ, and worldwide on desktop and laptop (click here to listen). Chime in after the game with Greg Matzek on Packers OT on WTMJ and on desktop/laptop (click here to listen).

FOURTH QUARTER:

PACKERS 45 BEARS 30

Cairo Santos 43 yard field goal is good.

PACKERS 45 BEARS 27

Aaron Rodgers 3 yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams. PAT good.

THIRD QUARTER:

PACKERS 38 BEARS 27

Mason Crobsy 20 yard field goal is good!

PACKERS 35 BEARS 27

Aaron Rodgers 23 yard touchdown pass to Aaron Jones. PAT good.

PACKERS 28 BEARS 27

Aaron Jones 3 yard touchdown run. PAT good.

HALFTIME:

Packers vs. Bears Halftime Report https://t.co/fXqH8qnQTU — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) December 13, 2021

SECOND QUARTER:

BEARS 27 PACKERS 21

Cairo Santos 44 yard field goal is good.

BEARS 24 PACKERS 21

Aaron Rodgers 38 yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams. PAT good.

BEARS 24 PACKERS 14

Jakeem Grant Sr. 97 yard punt return for a touchdown. PAT good.

BEARS 17 PACKERS 14

Justin Fields 54 yard touchdown pass to to Damiere Byrd. PAT good.

PACKERS 14 BEARS 10

Rasul Douglas 55 interception return for a touchdown! PAT good.

BEARS 10 PACKERS 7

Aaron Rodgers 2 yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard. PAT good.

BEARS 10 PACKERS 0

Justin Fields 46 yard touchdown pass to Jakeem Grant Sr. PAT good.

FIRST QUARTER:

BEARS 3 PACKERS 0

Cairo Santos 23 yard field goal is good.

PREGAME: