FOURTH QUARTER:
PACKERS 45 BEARS 30
Cairo Santos 43 yard field goal is good.
PACKERS 45 BEARS 27
Aaron Rodgers 3 yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams. PAT good.
THIRD QUARTER:
PACKERS 38 BEARS 27
Mason Crobsy 20 yard field goal is good!
PACKERS 35 BEARS 27
Aaron Rodgers 23 yard touchdown pass to Aaron Jones. PAT good.
PACKERS 28 BEARS 27
Aaron Jones 3 yard touchdown run. PAT good.
HALFTIME:
SECOND QUARTER:
BEARS 27 PACKERS 21
Cairo Santos 44 yard field goal is good.
BEARS 24 PACKERS 21
Aaron Rodgers 38 yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams. PAT good.
BEARS 24 PACKERS 14
Jakeem Grant Sr. 97 yard punt return for a touchdown. PAT good.
BEARS 17 PACKERS 14
Justin Fields 54 yard touchdown pass to to Damiere Byrd. PAT good.
PACKERS 14 BEARS 10
Rasul Douglas 55 interception return for a touchdown! PAT good.
BEARS 10 PACKERS 7
Aaron Rodgers 2 yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard. PAT good.
BEARS 10 PACKERS 0
Justin Fields 46 yard touchdown pass to Jakeem Grant Sr. PAT good.
FIRST QUARTER:
BEARS 3 PACKERS 0
Cairo Santos 23 yard field goal is good.
PREGAME:
