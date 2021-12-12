A 10-3 record sounds pretty good to us. Packers OT in its entirety, commercial-free can be heard right here!

Larry McCarren called it “total dominance in the second half.” He wasn’t kidding.

Aaron Rodgers was 29-37 for 341 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Packers earned a 45-30 win over the Chicago Bears in the 204th meeting.

The Packers were down early and didn’t have much momentum. They were down 27 to 21 at half, but then held the Bears to 3 points in the second half.

There were two questionable special team calls against Chicago that wiped 2 touchdowns off the board. A muffed punt that was recovered and returned for a touchdown was called back due to a penalty for the gunner running out of bounds, as well as a muffed onside kick that was ran back for a touchdown, even though the ball was blown dead at the recovery spot.

Davante Adams led the Packers with 10 catches for 121 yards and 2 crucial touchdowns. Allen Lazard caught 6 balls for 75 yards and a touchdown as well.

AJ Dillon carried 15 times for 71 yards for Green Bay. Aaron Jones carried 5 times for 35 yards, and caught 3 passes for 30 yards a Touchdown.

Defensively, De’Vondre Campbell came back from COVID protocol before the bye week and recorded a team best 16 tackles, 9 solo. Rasul Douglas returned a 55 yard interception for a touchdown, he joins Herb Adderley in 1966 as the only Packers to have pick-sixes in back-to-back games.

Special teams is a major concern for Green Bay, as the Packers had 2 muffs and 2 long returns, 1 of which for a touchdown on a 97 yard punt return. Only time will tell how that improves

The Packers are now 10-3 on the season, the Bears drop to 4-9. A win is a win against Chicago.