Surprise, surprise!

The Packers get no help from the Vikings.

Minnesota beats Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football, which means the Packers will have to wait at least another week to clinch the NFC North crown.

While the division on hold, the Packers can make progress in the NFC playoff picture as a whole this weekend.

Here’s who else you should be rooting for:

The Buffalo Bills – Buffalo treks down to Tampa to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, who just won’t go away.

Tampa sits at 9 and 3 tied with the Packers.

Green Bay currently holds that tiebreaker based on conference win percentage, but a win by Buffalo would go a long way in keeping Tampa an arm’s length away.

And, believe it or not, the Los Angeles Rams.

L.A. visits top-seeded Arizona on Monday Night Football.

If the Rams can pull off the upset, the Packers would assume the #1 seed in the NFC with a win over the Bears.

The Packers hold head-to-head tiebreakers over both Arizona and L.A., so division cannibalism is encouraged.

It’s mid-December. ‘Tis the season! The season of scoreboard watching.

Of course, the most important outcome of the weekend is the Packers taking down the Bears.

But who doesn’t expect that?

