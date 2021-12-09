The Chicago Bears are 4 and 8, but don’t let the poor record fool you.

They’ll be prepared for a rivalry matchup with the Packers on Sunday night at Lambeau.

Head coach Matt LaFleur well aware of that fact.

“We know that anytime you play the Chicago Bears, you’re going to get their best,” LaFleur told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “That’s what we anticipate, that we will get their best on Sunday night.”

On the Packers injury front, one positive, one negative.

Jaire Alexander is back on the practice field this week.

It’s his first action since injuring his shoulder on October 3rd against the Steelers.

The Packers now have 21 days to activate him to the active roster if and when he’s healthy.

Davante Adams was limited on Wednesday with a hamstring issue.

Kickoff on Sunday night is set for 7:20p.

Coverage on 620 WTMJ starts at 4:00p with Opening Drive.