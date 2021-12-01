I totally get where Aaron Rodgers is coming from.

The Packers’ quarterback told his side of the story of how “COVID toe” became household phraseology across the country last week.

Last Tuesday, Rodgers joked with his buddies on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM that he was dealing with “COVID toe.”

We now know that Aaron didn’t even know that was a real condition and that in actuality, he’s suffering from a broken pinky toe.

To be fair, I don’t think most of us knew that COVID toe was a real thing.

The Wall Street Journal took off with the story and a new weekly controversy was born.

The tenor of McAfee’s show is lighthearted.

Those dudes, Rodgers included, joke around like crazy and have a lot of fun.

Still, Aaron needs to understand that in the wake of the last 6 weeks, people are always listening and will take what he says seriously.

He’s smart enough to understand that.

For the rest of the season, and I hope it ends in mid-February, Rodgers needs to be straight-forward with the medical stuff.

He can still have fun and joke around with his pals.

But he punted on getting the benefit of the doubt as soon as he utter the word “immunized.”

