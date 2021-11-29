As Rasul Douglas scampered down the sideline into the end zone at Lambeau, one thought went through my mind…

Brian Gutekunst is the GM of the Year.

Douglas was all over the field as the Packers’ secured an important NFC victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Sunday’s game was a showcase for everything that Gutekunst has built in his time as GM.

Douglas obviously made the play of the game, but it wasn’t just him.

Fellow castaway DeVondre Campbell quarterbacked the defense as he has all season long.

Undrafted linebacker Krys Barnes led the Pack in tackles and recovered a fumble.

AJ Dillon steamrolled the Rams out of the backfield and caught a touchdown as well.

Undrafted Yosh Nijman and the Packers’ rag-tag offensive line, held up against the best defensive player in football.

Are you seeing a theme here?

Gutekunst deserves monster credit for identifying players that were looked over or cast off by most organizations in football.

They’re perfect fits in Green Bay.

This island of misfit toys has the Packers contending for a trip to the Super Bowl once again.

