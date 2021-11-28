Full edition of Packers OT with Greg Matzek can be heard right here:

A laundry list of players couldnt give it a go entering the game today for the Packers, yet they were still able to put another W on the board.

Aaron Rodgers withstood pain from a toe injury, threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a score in the Green Bay Packers’ 36-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Rodgers went 28 of 45 for 307 yards and 3 scores, 2 passing and 1 rushing. The reigning MVP threw touchdown passes of 7 yards to Randall Cobb and 5 yards to A.J. Dillon.

AJ Dillon rushed 20 times for 69 yards and 5 catches for 21 yards and a score. Davante Adams had 8 grabs for 104 yards, while Randall Cobb had 4 catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams came roaring back in the 4th quarter but it wasn’t enough. Los Angeles’ comeback attempt ended when Adrian Amos recovered an onside kick with 17 seconds left.

Former Packers Cornerback Charles Woodson recieved his ring at halftime during the game.

