What’s Aaron Rodgers’ deal lately?



You just can’t seem to get a straight answer out of the guy.

Last week, the quarterback showed up on the injury report with a toe issue.

After Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, a game during which he threw for 385 yards and 4 touchdowns, Rodgers called the injury a little worse than turf toe.

Turf toe sidelined Davante Adams for a month in 2019, so clearly this injury is pretty significant.

Then, on Tuesday, Rodgers was asked on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM about his ailment.

The quarterback implied it was broken pinky toe without actually saying so.

He jokingly used phrases like “COVID toe,” and again stated that it was a bone injury, worse than turf toe, and his fifth toe.

Why do you have to make this so difficult, Aaron?

Why do we have to do this dance that you’ve stubbed your fifth foot finger?

Just say you broke your toe.

If anything, you’re going to get lauded with toughness points for an incredible performance with a broken bone.

It feels like it’s always something with Rodgers in 2021.

Nothing’s been easy.

But as long as he can keep leading his team to victories, I guess that’s all that really matters.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.