Matt LaFleur told the media on Monday that he’s not making a change at kicker, nor should he.

Mason Crosby has missed 8 field goals and an extra point so far this season, but he’s far from the problem.

Crosby has proven for over a decade that he’s one of the best, if not the best, kickers in all of football.

So why is he having such a bad season and how do you fix it?

The answer is personnel.

The Packers have already swapped out long snappers to no avail.

New man Steven Wirtel has been even less consistent than Hunter Bradley was early in the season.

You have to wonder if a move at holder is coming.

Corey Borjorquez is a field-flipping weapon at punter, but he was released by a team in the AFC Championship Game last season for a reason.

His holding left something to be desired.

Scoring points on field goals is more important than punting.

Period.

The Packers have six weeks to figure this out.

Missed field goals have cost them two wins in the past month and potentially, the top seed in the NFC, as a result.

They can’t afford to have this operation cost them even more…their season in the playoffs.

