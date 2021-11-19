How are the Green Bay Packers doing this?

15 players showed up on Thursday’s injury report.

That includes Aaron Rodgers, who did not practice again, as he deals with a toe issue.

David Bahktiari still struggling to make his return.

Now, Marquez Valdez Scantling and Darnell Savage Jr. show up as limited.

The injury report doesn’t even include longer term issues to guys like Jaire Alexander and ZaDarius Smith.

Remember them?

How much more of this can they take?

It’s remarkable that the only blemish on their record since Week 1 wasn’t really injury related.

Aaron Rodgers missed the game for obvious reasons, but you can make the argument that the Packers could’ve and should’ve won without him.

So, who gets the credit for how this snake-bitten team has been able to not only survive, but thrive?

It’s a guy that doesn’t normally get a lot of praise around here…Brian Gutekunst.

You cannot survive this many injuries if your GM hasn’t built an astonishingly deep roster, then complemented it with solid free agent acquisitions.

That’s exactly what Gutey has done.

We love making jokes about how Aaron Rodgers is the GM, but if the Packers keep this up, the real GM will be in the running for Executive of the Year.

