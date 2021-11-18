Aaron Rodgers called it a mental day.

Rodgers practice ahead of Sunday’s divisional matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

He’s dealing with a toe injury.

Both Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur think the quarterback will be ready for Sunday.

“Considering that he didn’t practice at all last week, I don’t think anybody has anything to worry about,” LaFleur told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “We’re just being precautious with him.”

Kickoff from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday is set for Noon.

Coverage on 620 WTMJ starts at 9 a.m.

As for the ongoing Packers’ stock sale, the head coach made sure he was involved.

“I bought my kids a share, so that someday they can tell me that they’re owners as well.”

Hear the head coach’s full comments by clicking the player above.