How could you not be all-in?

The Packers lost out on Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday.

Making matters worse, he’s heading to L.A. to join the Rams, another contending team in the NFC.

A report surfaced after the signing that OBJ’s preferred landing spot was Green Bay, but he never felt as though the Packers were all-in.

Maybe that report will turn out to be false, but it falls perfectly in line with how the Packers have always approached midseason signings.

They kick the tires, they’re in conversations, but when it comes time to shell out the dough, they pass.

How, in this season of all seasons, could you pass on the opportunity to bring in that talented of a player on offense, especially when he wanted to be there?

Moreover, Davante Adams gave his stamp of approval.

So did Packers head coach Matt LaFleur…with his facial expression at Wednesday’s press conference, anyway.

We didn’t dub this season “The Last Dance.”

You did.

You, the Packers organization. You, Davante Adams. You, Aaron Rodgers.

But are you really all-in?

It’s hard to believe when you pass on one of the most talented receivers in the NFL, who wanted to wear the Green and Gold.

