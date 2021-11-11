It’s been a wild week for Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

From testing positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday, to a polarizing interview on Friday, to standing his ground on Tuesday, Rodgers has been the center of nationwide conversation for the past 8 days.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur says despite the spotlight, his quarterback has not been a distraction for his team.

“Not at all,” LaFleur told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “Other than the fact that he’s not with us in the building, in the flesh, that’s the only distraction that there is, but no, there is no distraction. We’re focused on Seattle. I haven’t heard anybody talking about it, except when I get asked out it in interviews.”

Rodgers’ status for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks is still up in the air.

