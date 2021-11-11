All it takes is one play.

The Packers are one of the teams in the mix to potentially sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell is an all-world talent when he’s motivated, which he would be in Green Bay.

On top of that, he’s never played with a quarterback as talented as Aaron Rodgers.

It feels like a match made in heaven that’s drawn comparisons to the Packers’ signing of Andre Rison in 1996.

Rison is, of course, remembered for his touchdown catch from Brett Favre in the Super Bowl.

That moment, that one play, will live on forever.

Would it surprise you, though, to learn that Rison only caught 20 passes for 278 yards and 3 touchdowns in his 8 games as a Packer?

I think we’d all take those numbers from OBJ if he ends up in Green Bay even though they’re not eye-popping.

Last season, Antonio Brown wasn’t a game-breaker for the Buccaneers, but he caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Was that move worth it?

Absolutely.

All it takes is one play, one huge catch in a huge moment to make this Odell Beckham Jr. signing worth it.

