Yeah, that’ll show ’em.
One week ago today, Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19.
Immediately thereafter, it became apparent that Rodgers and the Packers had violated some of the league’s health and safety protocols.
Now, the NFL has levied its punishment, and man, it’s a slap on the wrist.
The league is fining the Packers organization $300,000 for its role in violating protocols.
In addition, Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard are being fined $14,650 a piece.
To you and me, that’s a lot of money.
But here’s some context.
Aaron Rodgers is making $22.4 million this year alone.
Fining him $14,000 is the equivalent of a $27 fine for someone who makes $40,000 a year.
It’s a joke.
What message is the NFL sending about keeping its players safe if the rules only softly apply to the reigning MVP?
Roger Goodell and the NFLPA had an opportunity, no, a responsibility to send a message that they’re taking these violations seriously.
That the actions and words of Rodgers and the Packers organization were unacceptable.
That nobody is above this pandemic.
They failed miserably.