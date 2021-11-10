Yeah, that’ll show ’em.

One week ago today, Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19.

Immediately thereafter, it became apparent that Rodgers and the Packers had violated some of the league’s health and safety protocols.

Now, the NFL has levied its punishment, and man, it’s a slap on the wrist.

The league is fining the Packers organization $300,000 for its role in violating protocols.

In addition, Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard are being fined $14,650 a piece.

To you and me, that’s a lot of money.

But here’s some context.

Aaron Rodgers is making $22.4 million this year alone.

Fining him $14,000 is the equivalent of a $27 fine for someone who makes $40,000 a year.

It’s a joke.

What message is the NFL sending about keeping its players safe if the rules only softly apply to the reigning MVP?

Roger Goodell and the NFLPA had an opportunity, no, a responsibility to send a message that they’re taking these violations seriously.

That the actions and words of Rodgers and the Packers organization were unacceptable.

That nobody is above this pandemic.

They failed miserably.

