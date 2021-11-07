Which also includes a missed field goal, as well as a blocked field goal in the second quarter. And Malik Taylor not being in the best position lead to a Chiefs possession starting inside the Green Bay five yard line.

And the pressure didn’t stop there.

34 drop backs for Jordan Love. Almost zero safeties in the Chiefs’ defensive backfield. Muted expectations for some, but the pressure, from the Chiefs defense made Love uncomfortable.

Not just pressure on the QB. But possibly moving forward? But on who? Is it really all on Love’s fault? What about the play calling on such short notice? Or the game plan for that matter.

Listeners sound off. Some pro-Love. Some anti. But what isn’t really up for debate is the performance of the not-so-special performance of the special teams.

Greg Matzek takes us through immediate post-game reaction with Packers OT. Catch the entire episode, commercial-free right here!