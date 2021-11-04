No Aaron Rodgers on Sunday.

The Packers quarterback has tested positive for COVID-19.

He’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and will be away from the team for 10 days.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and his team are moving forward the only way that they can.

“Just like we would with any other player, it’s full steam ahead,” LaFleur told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “Guys are preparing to the best of their ability. We know it’s going to take a collective effort in order to go to Kansas City, one of the premier teams in the league, and come out on top.”

For more on the Rodgers’ news, Jordan Love’s first NFL start, and the upcoming game against the Chiefs, click on the player above.