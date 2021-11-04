Aaron Rodgers needs to explain himself.

In the spring and summer, when the entire world was trying to figure out whether Rodgers would return to Green Bay, do you remember what he said?

Nothing. He was silent. Well, mostly silent.

In early July, he did make this comment when promoting his celebrity golf match…

“Sometimes, the loudest person in the room is not the smartest person. Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the person who has all the facts on their side or the truth on their side. Sometimes there’s a lot of wisdom in silence. Sometimes there’s a lot of wisdom in being selective on what you say.”

That quote seems applicable to the situation that the quarterback currently finds himself in.

Maybe there’s a legitimate reason why Rodgers decided against receiving one of three CDC approved vaccines.

But there’s no wisdom in being selective in publicly saying that you’re “immunized” when the medical world says you’re not.

There’s no wisdom in knowingly breaking NFL health and safety protocols.

And there’s no wisdom in silence here.

When Rodgers returned to camp, he laid all of his grievances out on the table in a revelatory 30-minute press conference.

It’s time for another one of those, over Zoom this time, and sooner, rather than later.

