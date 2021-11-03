Aaron Rodgers’ reputation is shattered.

The Packers’ quarterback has tested positive for COVID-19.

He’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to the NFL Network, Rodgers is unvaccinated, contrary to what he, himself, told the media on August 26th.

Rodgers said at the time that he was “immunized” against the virus.

If he lied about his vaccination status, which appears to be the case, he’s compromised the health of everyone that he’s interacted with since.

Not just players, coaches, and members of the organization, but fans, neighbors, the general public, you.

According to NFL rules, if Rodgers is indeed unvaccinated, he violated mask policies inside and outside the facility as well.

It seems as though that Aaron thought he could pull a fast one on everybody.

The really damning thing is that he gets tested regularly.

He knew full well that there was a possibility that he could test positive, which would immediately poke a hole in his lie, and he moved forward with it anyway!

His actions are beyond disrespectful to anyone who’s life has been negatively touched by COVID-19.

No one is bigger than the game.

No one is bigger than this virus.

Aaron Rodgers thought his ego could overcome both.

He was wrong.

