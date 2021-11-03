Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play in Kansas City this Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Sources: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the #Chiefs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021

Ian Rapaport is also reporting that Rodgers is unvaccinated, despite the three time MVP saying to reporters in August that he was “immunized.”

“Yeah I’ve been immunized,” said Rodgers. “There’s a lot of conversation around it. There’s guys on the team who haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys.”

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated, per me and @MikeGarafolo. That’s why he’s out for Sunday vs. the #Chiefs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

The Packers are in the midst of an outbreak that started before last week’s game in Arizona. Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry and wide receiver Davante Adams both missed the Cardinals game after testing positive.

Earlier this week, practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert tested positive as well.

2020 first round pick Jordan Love will start Sunday at Kansas City.