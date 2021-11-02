The NFL Trade Deadline is a dud once again.

If the Green Bay Packers are going to win Super Bowl 56, this is the group that will take them there.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst and company stood pat at today’s trade deadline, opting to roll with the group they already have.

While you may disagree with the lack of activity, keep in mind that trades are a two-way street.

The Packers may very well have wanted to make a move, but could not find the appropriate dance partner.

More often than not in the NFL, the trade deadline doesn’t yield much activity because it’s hard to fit impactful players under the salary cap in the middle of the season.

The Packers had needs at cornerback, receiver, and offensive line.

They’re now banking on their own players getting healthy to fill those roster voids.

Before you get upset or press send on your “Fire Gutey” tweets, remember that this team is 7-1 and a Super Bowl favorite.

Any additions would’ve been luxuries anyway.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.