NFL head coaches are boring by design.

They hardly ever give you any insight in a press conference setting into what they’re really thinking or feeling.

That made Matt LaFleur’s comment on Monday even more surprising.

The Packers head coach revealed that Brian Gutekunst and his staff “are working extremely hard at trying to find something” ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

It’s an open admission that the Packers have holes on their roster that need to be filled.

That’s no surprise.

They’ve been decimated by injuries at cornerback, tight end, and offensive line.

I could see them going after a pass rusher if the situation is right.

There’s been quite a bit of speculation that Jordan Love could be on the move.

I think that’s crazy.

Gutekunst isn’t punting on last year’s first round pick.

He’s got other more pressing needs to tackle.

The long and short is this…expect movement today.

We don’t know who, what, or where, but moves will be made.

Even at 7-1, the Pack can’t afford to stand pat.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.