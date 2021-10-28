Refresh this page for instant updates and analysis throughout today including the game; Packers Gameday on now, including Wayne & Larry’s call of the game on WTMJ, and worldwide on desktop and laptop (click here to listen). Chime in after the game with Greg Matzek on Packers OT on WTMJ and on desktop/laptop (click here to listen).

Fourth Quarter

Packers survive! Rasul Douglas with a game clinching interception in the end zone. Packers win 24-21!

Arizona won’t go away. Packers lead shrinks to 3 after Cardinals TD. Packers up 24-21

Third Quarter

Rodgers to Cobb X2! Packers jump back out to 10 point lead. 24-14

Arizona narrows the gap. Packers lead 17-14 following AZ touchdown

Rodgers to Cobb for 6! Packers lead 17-7

Halftime: Packers 10, Cardinals 7

A big turnover turns into three points.

Aaron Jones bullies in for six!

AJ Dillon taking care of things