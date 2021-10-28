Refresh this page for instant updates and analysis throughout today including the game; Packers Gameday on now, including Wayne & Larry’s call of the game on WTMJ, and worldwide on desktop and laptop (click here to listen). Chime in after the game with Greg Matzek on Packers OT on WTMJ and on desktop/laptop (click here to listen).
Fourth Quarter
Packers survive! Rasul Douglas with a game clinching interception in the end zone. Packers win 24-21!
RASUL DOUGLAS INTERCEPTS MURRAY. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/ZIDly9m0Bc— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2021
Arizona won’t go away. Packers lead shrinks to 3 after Cardinals TD. Packers up 24-21
8 TDs in 8 games. @JamesConner_ is a TD machine! #RedSea— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2021
Third Quarter
Rodgers to Cobb X2! Packers jump back out to 10 point lead. 24-14
.@rcobb18 AGAIN!— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 29, 2021
TOUCHDOWN! 🙌#GBvsAZ | #GoPackGo
Arizona narrows the gap. Packers lead 17-14 following AZ touchdown
James Conner’s SEVENTH TD of the season! #RedSea @JamesConner_— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2021
Rodgers to Cobb for 6! Packers lead 17-7
.@AaronRodgers12 ➡️ @rcobb18— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 29, 2021
TOUCHDOWN! 🙌#GBvsAZ | #GoPackGo
Halftime: Packers 10, Cardinals 7
A big turnover turns into three points.
#Packers ball after another 💥BOJO BLAST💥!#GBvsAZ | #GoPackGo— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 29, 2021
Aaron Jones bullies in for six!
WHAT AN EFFORT BY @Showtyme_33!— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 29, 2021
TOUCHDOWN! 🙌#GBvsAZ | #GoPackGo
AJ Dillon taking care of things
4TH & 1 IS QUADZILLA TIME!@ajdillon7 😤 #GBvsAZ | #GoPackGo— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 29, 2021
