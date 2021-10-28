It’s only Week 8, but it’s never too soon to start thinking about the playoffs.

Thursday’s matchup between the 7 and 0 Cardinals and 6 and 1 Packers has major NFC Playoff implications.

“I think our guys get pumped up for it,” LaFleur told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “Anytime you’re the only game on TV, you know that the entire country, the entire world for that matter, is watching you go out there and perform. Especially when you’re talking about team that you’re going against that’s 7 and 0, that’s the best team in the National Football League, so it’ll be a great opportunity for us, a great challenge for us. We’re going to embrace this short week and give it everything we have.”

Away from the field, the COVID issues stack up for the Green and Gold.

Joe Barry out.

Davante Adams and now, Allen Lazard, have tested positive.

There is hope, though, that Marquez Valdez Scantling could return from Injured Reserve just in time.

Hear the head coach’s full comments by clicking the player above.