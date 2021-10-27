It’s all stacked against the Green Bay Packers this week.

No Joe Barry. No Davante Adams. No Allen Lazard.

Short week. Road game. Undefeated opponent.

If they’re able to pull this off, a lot of credit, and rightfully so, will go to the quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers will need to play one of the greatest games of his career to come out of Arizona with a win.

It’ll take a superhuman effort to raise the level of everyone around him on this depleted roster.

As much credit should and would go to Rodgers, more should go to Matt LaFleur.

This is where head coaches earn their keep.

LaFleur’s been incredible through two and a half seasons in Green Bay, compiling a record of 32 and 7.

One thing he hasn’t really faced in the regular season, though, is adversity.

You’re the leader here. Not the quarterback.

How do you guide not just your team, but your entire organization through this tumultuous week?

We’re going to find out how he fares on Thursday night.

If they pull off the victory, clap for Rodgers, but roar for LaFleur, who will catapult himself into the NFL’s elite.

