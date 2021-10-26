We’re not out of the woods yet.

Davante Adams has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Packers’ star wide receiver will likely miss Thursday’s showdown with undefeated Arizona.

His vaccination status, does, however leave the door open for him to potentially play.

Adams would need to be asymptomatic and produce two negative tests, 24 hours apart in order to play in the game.

Davante’s not the only member of the Packers organization dealing with COVID.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry has tested positive as well, and the rest of the building is in advanced COVID protocols, meaning their could be more news to come.

If the laundry list of injuries weren’t a reminder to you of how tenuous a championship season can be, this should be.

Thursday night’s showdown could very well determine whether or not the Packers host the NFC Championship Game.

Whether they have to play three games or two to get to the Super Bowl.

Obviously, the utmost concern is the people.

The health of Davante, Joe Barry, and everyone else in the building is and should be the priority.

Let this serve as a reminder, though, of two facts…

We’ve got work left to do as a society. How quickly championship expectations can be derailed.

