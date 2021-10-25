You can’t ask for much more than what the Green Bay Packers have given you through seven weeks of this NFL season.

Or can you?

Given the way the season started, it’s undoubtedly been an impressive run watching the Packers win 6 games in a row.

The one thing left to be desired is a complete, dominant victory.

Let’s take Sunday for example.

The Packers won by two scores in a game that was never really in doubt, but they let Washington hang around.

That’s an entirely different football game if Taylor Heinicke doesn’t give himself up an inch short of the goal line in the 3rd quarter.

It’s been the same narrative all season long.

Washington, Chicago, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Detroit to a certain extent…they’re letting teams hang around too long instead of stepping on their throats.

It hasn’t come back to bite them yet, but it’s a dangerous way to play.

We’re going to learn a lot about this team in the next 13 days.

They travel to visit the undefeated Cardinals and the sometimes explosive Chiefs.

You should never apologize for wins in the NFL, and the Packers shouldn’t.

It’s time, though, to check the next box.

A complete, dominant victory.

Thursday night in Arizona would be one heck of a statement.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.