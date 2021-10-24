Count em! That’s six straight wins as the Packers enter the most difficult part of their regular season schedule.

Greg Matzek is joined by Wayne Larrivee, John Kuhn, Chandon Sullivan, and you for Packers OT recapping the 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team.

The guys look back on the defensive gems made in the game by Kenny Clark, Dean Lowery, and TJ Slayton who had himself a blocked field goal. As well as the offensive outputs by Aaron Rodgers, and the importance of Allen Lazard breaking through this week as well.

Catch up on the full show, commercial free before the Packers head into a short week to prepare for the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.