It tends to be polarizing, especially for a franchise with as much history as the Green Bay Packers.
Should they create and wear different uniforms or stick with the traditional green jerseys with yellow pants and helmets?
Critics of the throwback style won’t be happy about this weekend’s uniforms.
Debuting the 50s Classic uniforms this week.

The Packers face the Washington Football team at 12 noon Sunday.
What say you?
The Packers will wear all-new throwback uniforms on Sunday. What say you?