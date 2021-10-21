The Washington Football Team comes to Lambeau Field this weekend.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur isn’t taking them lightly despite their 2 and 4 record.

“I think this is a really competitive football team,” LaFleur told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “Heinecke has done a great job going in there and moving the team. He’s an elusive guy. You’ve got to be very careful and make sure you keep him in the pocket, because he can get out on the edge and run.”

LaFleur knows that Washington’s defensive front can cause issues for Aaron Rodgers as well.

“Certainly, they’re led up front with all the first rounders. Chase Young, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat. They’ve got another guy, Matt Ioannidis. It’s a very, very good front, and one that we’re going to have to contain for our offense to have success.”

Kickoff from Lambeau on Sunday is set for Noon.

Coverage on WTMJ starts at 9 a.m. with Opening Drive.